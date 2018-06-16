Nancy Pelosi Lectures Reporter For Using the Term ‘Illegal Alien’: It’s Not ‘Constructive’ (VIDEO)

During a press conference Thursday, House Minority Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave a hip pocket class to a reporter with CNS News after she used the term “illegal alien.”

Pelosi said using terms like “illegal alien” is not “constructive” for the national debate over immigration.

“Using terminology like ‘illegal aliens,’ ‘illegally entering the country’ is just not viewed as constructive,” she explained. “The fact is that we have, we must protect our borders, that is our responsibility.” – READ MORE

