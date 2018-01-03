SMOKE SCREEN: Chronically Evasive Fusion GPS Picks A Fight with Grassley Over Transparency

An intense public battle has erupted between Fusion GPS, the firm behind the controversial “Steele dossier” on President Trump, and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Executives at the opposition research firm are accusing Grassley and panel Republicans of selectively leaking snippets of their testimony to paint a distorted picture of their work and the FBI’s investigation into Russia.

The feud spilled into public view on Tuesday, when Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch went public in a scathing op-ed for the New York Times, titled “The Republicans’ Fake Investigations.”

In the op-ed, Simpson and Fritsch called on Republicans to release the full transcripts of their testimony to three congressional panels, including the Senate Judiciary Committee, “so that the American people can learn the truth.”

That drew a swift rebuke from Grassley. A spokesman for the senator said it was Simpson that had insisted “that the transcript be kept confidential,” adding that an invitation for Simpson to testify in public “remains on the table.”

“Senator Grassley provided Fusion GPS an opportunity for transparency six months ago when he invited the firm to publicly testify at an open committee hearing. Mr. Simpson declined,” said Grassley spokesman Taylor Foy in a statement.

“When faced with a subpoena from the Chairman and Ranking Member, Mr. Simpson refused to provide public testimony, using his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to negotiate for a closed-door interview,” he added.

