Bannon loses support of pro-Trump billionaire backer for the second time

Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon has reportedly lost the support of billionaire backer Rebekah Mercer after he suggested he might run for president himself.

A person close to Mercer told The Washington Post that she no longer supports Bannon. According to the report, Mercer was frustrated with Bannon’s strategy in the Alabama Senate Race, and pulled her funding after he told other major conservative donors that Mercer would back Bannon in his own presidential bid.

Bannon supported GOP Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore, who was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct, in his eventual defeat to Democratic challenger Doug Jones in December.

“The core constituency for Breitbart is what you would call the Trump Deplorables. That’s the audience. And if they’re asked to choose between Steve and Trump, they’re going to choose Trump. That’s clear,” a person familiar with Breitbart News’ operations told The Post. – READ MORE

From November 2nd, 2017:

Billionaire conservative donor Robert Mercer distanced himself on Thursday from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, while simultaneously announcing he would sell his stake in Breitbart to his daughters and step down as co-CEO of the hedge fund Renaissance Technologies.

Mercer, citing “personal reasons,” said he would sell his stake in Breitbart to his daughters, a move that suggests not much may immediately change at the right-wing website. His daughter Rebekah Mercer is a strong supporter of President Trump and previously served on the executive committee for his transition. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *