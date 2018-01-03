The Four Tweets That Foretold Steve Bannon Would Betray Donald Trump

When you understand the game, you can see the players for who they are and many times predict their moves.

Long before even they make them.

Many of these Tweets from True Pundit’s own Thomas Paine stretch back to August.

They clearly speak for themselves at this point to highlight the “new” Steve Bannon vs. Donald Trump feud — which according to Paine — is not new at all.

Look at the dates.

Bannon will pretend he's on Trump's side & then use the rookies at Breitbart to try & take him down. Probably been doing same for months. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 22, 2017

Could be. But I've been around long enough to know when everyone is on the Bannon bandwagon, it's time for me to step off. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 22, 2017

Has there been one WH leak since Bannon left? Do the math. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 31, 2017

Do you think Steve Bannon wants to help Trump or simply burn the entire GOP to the ground, including folks like you who elected Trump? — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 12, 2017

I don't think Moore in Alabama is electable in the general vs Democrat. Could be wrong, but I didn't actively tamper w/ run off like Bannon. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 29, 2017

Yup. Nailed it. Steve has no ideology others than what’s good for Steve. Never has. He thinks they voted for him and not trump and that’s where he was very wrong. Just read the Breitbart comments — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

