True Pundit

Featured Politics

The Four Tweets That Foretold Steve Bannon Would Betray Donald Trump

Posted on by
Share:

When you understand the game, you can see the players for who they are and many times predict their moves.

Long before even they make them.

Many of these Tweets from True Pundit’s own Thomas Paine stretch back to August.

They clearly speak for themselves at this point to highlight the “new” Steve Bannon vs. Donald Trump feud — which according to Paine — is not new at all.

Look at the dates.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: