True Pundit

Entertainment

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Heads Back To Court For Sex Trafficking Charges

Posted on by
Share:

Allison Mack and her alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere appeared in court Friday in Brooklyn to face sex trafficking charges, ABC7 News reported.

The 35-year-old actress — who is best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on the CW series “Smallville” — was arrested last month for her alleged part in a sex ring in Mexico called NXIVM.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told the members of the press that more arrests are expected in the near future.

“He [Rainere’s] holding up well under the circumstances. He believes in his innocence, and I’m impressed with his stamina,” Rainere’s attorney said, adding that his client isn’t expected to plead guilty.

Mack is reportedly working on a plea deal. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Heads Back To Court For Sex Trafficking Charges
‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Heads Back To Court For Sex Trafficking Charges

Allison Mack and her alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere appeared in court Friday in Brooklyn to face sex trafficking charges, ABC7 News reported. The 35-year-old actress -- who is best known for h

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: