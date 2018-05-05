‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Heads Back To Court For Sex Trafficking Charges

Allison Mack and her alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere appeared in court Friday in Brooklyn to face sex trafficking charges, ABC7 News reported.

The 35-year-old actress — who is best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on the CW series “Smallville” — was arrested last month for her alleged part in a sex ring in Mexico called NXIVM.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told the members of the press that more arrests are expected in the near future.

“He [Rainere’s] holding up well under the circumstances. He believes in his innocence, and I’m impressed with his stamina,” Rainere’s attorney said, adding that his client isn’t expected to plead guilty.

Mack is reportedly working on a plea deal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1