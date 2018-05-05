Look Who Else Was Spotted in Chinese Dress Like Utah Teen Wore

Utah teen Keziah Daum’s choice of the Chinese qipao as a prom dress has been getting plenty of negative attention in the United States for its perceived “cultural appropriation” (although, strangely, actual Chinese individuals don’t seem to care).

Another even more prominent individual with no Chinese heritage was once spotted wearing a similar dress — and to make things worse, she did it in China!

Qipao by Gucci!? Melania Trump takes fashion diplomacy to new lengths in China https://t.co/DOMk5C0JlZ via @SCMP_News — Christina Boutrup (@ChBoutrup) November 10, 2017

During Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump's visit to Banchang Elementary School, the students show their self-designed Qipao, or cheongsam, and invite their guests to help them finish their wash painting of a little #panda https://t.co/OMnjhOVqyO pic.twitter.com/EvzxktJZIi — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 9, 2017

Oh no! Not Melania! Surely the Chinese world was beyond offended by this horrifying instance of cultural appropriation, particularly before President Xi and his wife.

“Melania Trump played the sartorial diplomacy game at a state dinner in Beijing on Thursday. The first lady attended the event at the Great Hall of the People wearing a satin floor-length gown in a traditional cheongsam silhouette,” a Yahoo Style article from November 2017 read. – READ MORE

