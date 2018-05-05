True Pundit

Look Who Else Was Spotted in Chinese Dress Like Utah Teen Wore

Utah teen Keziah Daum’s choice of the Chinese qipao as a prom dress has been getting plenty of negative attention in the United States for its perceived “cultural appropriation” (although, strangely, actual Chinese individuals don’t seem to care).

Another even more prominent individual with no Chinese heritage was once spotted wearing a similar dress — and to make things worse, she did it in China!

Oh no! Not Melania! Surely the Chinese world was beyond offended by this horrifying instance of cultural appropriation, particularly before President Xi and his wife.

Melania Trump played the sartorial diplomacy game at a state dinner in Beijing on Thursday. The first lady attended the event at the Great Hall of the People wearing a satin floor-length gown in a traditional cheongsam silhouette,” a Yahoo Style article from November 2017 read. – READ MORE

'Really don’t understand the people who are against her...'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
