Smallest recorded baby, born at 23 weeks, is now going home healthy

A baby who was born at less than a pound in San Diego, and who was the smallest-recorded surviving infant in the world, has gone home five months after being born as a healthy baby, according to The Associated Press.

Saybie (the name used by the doctors caring for the baby at the hospital) was born at 23 weeks and three days, and weighed in at a mere 8.6 ounces at birth. She was able to go home this month, weighing about five pounds after spending five months in neonatal intensive care.

“After experiencing severe pregnancy complications, Saybie’s mother gave birth via emergency cesarean section at 23 weeks, 3 days gestation in the womb,” a hospital representative said at a news conference. “Doctors said the preterm birth was necessary after they found that the baby was not gaining weight and her mother’s life was at immediate risk.”

After Saybie was born, doctors told the father that he had an hour to spend with his child before she died. The baby was small enough to fit in the palm of someone’s hand. – READ MORE