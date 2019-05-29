University refuses to offer ‘Conservative Political Thought’ course because the material apparently wasn’t inclusive enough

Portland State University has rejected a course on “Conservative Political Thought” because it’s apparently not inclusive enough.

Professor Bruce Gilley offered to teach the course, which would have been part of a graduate curriculum at the Portland, Oregon, school.

Gilley — who previously taught the course on conservative political thought on a rotating basis — proposed the concept of the course for the Fall 2019 semester on a more permanent basis.

However, administrators at Portland State University rejected the course, according to the Washington Examiner, because the material was reportedly not inclusive enough to foster a welcoming environment for all students at the university, and, more specifically, within the political science department.


