Disney CEO Bob Iger Throws In: ‘Very Difficult’ to Do Business in Georgia If Abortion Law Stands

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said it would be “difficult” to continue business relationships in Georgia following the passing of the state’s newest abortion laws. Iger’s remarks put him in lockstep with the abortion lobby led by Planned Parenthood, the Hollywood left, and political activists who’ve endorsed everything from sex strikes to boycotts in protest of the new law.

“I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” said Bob Iger, if Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act takes effect.

Reuters invited Iger’s comments on his company’s business dealings in Georgia, specifically asking, “The abortion bill in Georgia, how do you feel about that, and is Disney going to keep producing there?”

Iger replied: “I think if it becomes law, it’ll be very difficult to produce there. I rather doubt we will. … Many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we’ll have to heed there wishes in that regard.

“Right now, we’re watching it very carefully. I guess there’s some speculation it could be enacted sometime after the first of year. I think it’s also likely it’ll be challenged in the courts, and that could delay it,” Iger said. “We’re being careful and cautious about it. If it becomes law, I don’t see how t’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.” – READ MORE