Small Business Optimism Soars to Highest Level Ever

The optimism of American small business owners soared to the highest level on the records in August.

The National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 108.8 in August, setting a new record in the survey’s 45-year history. The previous record was set in July 1983.

“Today’s groundbreaking numbers are demonstrative of what I’m hearing every day from small business owners – that business is booming. As the tax and regulatory landscape changed, so did small business expectations and plans,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan.

Businesses are seeing better sales, with a net 10 percent reporting higher nominal sales in the past three months compared to the prior three months, up two points. August is the ninth consecutive strong month of reported sales gains after years of low or negative numbers, according to the NFIB.