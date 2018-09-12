    True Pundit

    SCARBOROUGH TRIES TO WALK BACK 9/11 COLUMN AFTER CRITICISM

    MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough attempted to walk back his Tuesday column claiming President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to the United States than the 9/11 hijackers.

    Scarborough wrote in The Washington Post on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that, “[Trump] has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.”

    After near-universal criticism, Scarborough sent out a series of tweets regretting that he had not “shown more care” with the column, but he did not fully apologize for his comparison of Trump and 9/11.- READ MORE

     

