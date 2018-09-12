SCARBOROUGH TRIES TO WALK BACK 9/11 COLUMN AFTER CRITICISM

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough attempted to walk back his Tuesday column claiming President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to the United States than the 9/11 hijackers.

Scarborough wrote in The Washington Post on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that, “[Trump] has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.”

The column was focused on 17 years of strategic missteps. The last paragraph became the sole focus of Trump supporters. On every other day of the year, I do not shy away from negative feedback from the right, the left or from Trump supporters. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018

After near-universal criticism, Scarborough sent out a series of tweets regretting that he had not "shown more care" with the column, but he did not fully apologize for his comparison of Trump and 9/11.