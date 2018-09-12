    True Pundit

    Media Uses 9/11 To Attack Trump

    Many of the attacks launched by the president’s harshest critics were misleading in nature and received a significant amount of blowback online.

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that was widely condemned for suggesting that Trump was more damaging to America than “any terrorist attack ever could” be.

    In a tweet, HuffPost published a video documenting “how President Trump made 9/11 all about him with boasts and Islamophobia.”

    In another article, HuffPost fact-checked Donald Trump’s claim on September 11, 2001, that his building was the tallest in the area after the towers collapsed.

    New York Times columnist Charles Blow posted a video on Twitter, writing: “Never forget that @realDonaldTrump LIED about 9/11, falsely claiming that he saw Muslims in NJ celebrating on rooftops as people were dying that day. It was such a hateful, harmful lie.”

    However, a report from NJ.com shows that Blow is wrong, as retired Jersey City Police Capt. Peter Gallagher noted that there were police reports of Muslims celebrating on 9/11.- READ MORE

     

    On Tuesday, left-leaning members of the media used the 9/11 terrorist attacks — which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans — to attack President Donald Trump.

