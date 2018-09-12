Media Uses 9/11 To Attack Trump

Many of the attacks launched by the president’s harshest critics were misleading in nature and received a significant amount of blowback online.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that was widely condemned for suggesting that Trump was more damaging to America than “any terrorist attack ever could” be.

In a tweet, HuffPost published a video documenting “how President Trump made 9/11 all about him with boasts and Islamophobia.”

Here’s how President Trump made 9/11 all about him with boasts and Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/HJIUIJ7t6K — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 11, 2018

In another article, HuffPost fact-checked Donald Trump’s claim on September 11, 2001, that his building was the tallest in the area after the towers collapsed.

Just hours after the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11, Donald Trump falsely boasted that he now had the area's tallest building. https://t.co/DMln8JqYes — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) September 11, 2018

New York Times columnist Charles Blow posted a video on Twitter, writing: “Never forget that @realDonaldTrump LIED about 9/11, falsely claiming that he saw Muslims in NJ celebrating on rooftops as people were dying that day. It was such a hateful, harmful lie.”

Never forget that @realDonaldTrump LIED about 9/11, falsely claiming that he saw Muslims in NJ celebrating on rooftops as people were dying that day. It was such a hateful, harmful lie. pic.twitter.com/iFs1wsIA66 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 11, 2018

However, a report from NJ.com shows that Blow is wrong, as retired Jersey City Police Capt. Peter Gallagher noted that there were police reports of Muslims celebrating on 9/11.- READ MORE