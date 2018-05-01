SLIP? Washington Post reporter says ‘we’re at war’ with Trump admin (VIDEO)

Washington Post reporter denies the claim that journalists hate Trump or his supporters, but he accidentally makes a Freudian slip on CNN and admits: “We’re at war, not at work.” pic.twitter.com/xCs2PLEWvV — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 29, 2018

A Washington Post reporter suffered a Freudian slip on Sunday when he botched a quote and effectively admitted his newspaper is “at war” with the Trump administration.

After President Trump told a Michigan audience that the media “hate your guts,” Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter opined the moment was “a preview of the midterms.”- READ MORE

