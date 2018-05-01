True Pundit

Politics TV

SLIP? Washington Post reporter says ‘we’re at war’ with Trump admin (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A Washington Post reporter suffered a Freudian slip on Sunday when he botched a quote and effectively admitted his newspaper is “at war” with the Trump administration.

After President Trump told a Michigan audience that the media “hate your guts,” Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter opined the moment was “a preview of the midterms.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

SLIP? Washington Post reporter says 'we're at war' with Trump admin - The American Mirror
SLIP? Washington Post reporter says 'we're at war' with Trump admin - The American Mirror

A Washington Post reporter suffered a Freudian slip on Sunday when he botched a quote and effectively admitted his newspaper is “at war” with the Trump administration. After President Trump told a Michigan audience that the media “hate your guts,” Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter opined the moment was “a preview of the midterms.” Washington…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: