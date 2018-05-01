Politics TV
SLIP? Washington Post reporter says ‘we’re at war’ with Trump admin (VIDEO)
Washington Post reporter denies the claim that journalists hate Trump or his supporters, but he accidentally makes a Freudian slip on CNN and admits: “We’re at war, not at work.” pic.twitter.com/xCs2PLEWvV
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 29, 2018
A Washington Post reporter suffered a Freudian slip on Sunday when he botched a quote and effectively admitted his newspaper is “at war” with the Trump administration.
After President Trump told a Michigan audience that the media “hate your guts,” Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter opined the moment was “a preview of the midterms.”- READ MORE
