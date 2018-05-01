Conservative Activists Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk Meet with Kanye West

First they were pals on Twitter. Now, rapper Kanye West has met face-to-face with conservative commentator Candace Owens, according to the Daily Mail.

West and Owens were pictured Sunday after their meeting at a Southern California Institute of Architecture show in Los Angeles, Hollywood Life reported. They were joined by Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, for which Owens works.

Kanye West spotted meeting with Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens https://t.co/FwYlvrI6zJ pic.twitter.com/zRlen1zd2y — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 30, 2018

There were no immediate comments about the meeting, although West did post on Twitter a picture of a whiteboard with the words “family, school, education, culture, media and politics” and “How to create a mind” written on it. – READ MORE

