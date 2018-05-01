Cali Candidate Wants Cop Killers Off Death Row: Murder ‘Part of Risk’ of Cop Job

An attorney who wants to be the district attorney for California’s Contra Costa County does not believe all cop killers deserve the death penalty, according to Fox News.

During a candidates forum Tuesday, attorney Lawrence Strauss said an individual who kills a single police officer should not have to face the death penalty, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

“I feel sorry for the officer. It’s part of the risk they take as being an officer of the law,” said Strauss, who added that the death of an officer impacts “a nationwide network of police officers.”

Representatives of police unions condemned the comment.

“Law enforcement officers are hired to ensure the public’s safety and enforce the constitution and laws of the state. We are not pawns for a brutal dictator,” said Contra Costa County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Welch, president of the union.- READ MORE

