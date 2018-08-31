SLATE CLAIMS TRUMP DOESN’T USE COMPUTERS — PROVE THEMSELVES WRONG WITH JUST ONE TWEET

Slate claimed on Thursday that President Donald Trump doesn’t use computers, but the photo they attached to the tweet seems to disprove their own theory.

So what is the device located directly behind him? Nevermind, that’s a laptop….not a computer. SMHhttps://t.co/1ZOquLp3VR — My_Own_Opinions 🇨🇦 (@My_Own_Opinions) August 30, 2018

“Two years into his presidency and Donald Trump still doesn’t use computers,” Slate wrote, linking to an article about the non-issue.- READ MORE

President Trump in a new interview Thursday said that Facebook, Google and Amazon may be in a “very antitrust situation,” but declined to elaborate on whether the companies should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an with Bloomberg News. “As you know, many people think it is a very antitrust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

He charged the firms with exhibiting a bias against conservatives.

Trump has accused the tech giants as being anti-conservative and for allegedly stifling conservative speech.

He tweeted on Tuesday that Google News was biased against conservatives and said “This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” – READ MORE