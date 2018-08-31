Richard Blumenthal: ‘There’s a credible case of obstruction of justice right now’ against Trump

A Democratic senator claimed Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller could mount a “credible case” against President Trump for obstruction of justice after the president confirmed White House counsel Don McGahn would be leaving the administration in the fall.

“Nobody knows all of what he knows. But he’s been at the president’s right arm as the president has committed some acts that very plausibly amount to obstruction of justice,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said of McGahn during an interview with MSNBC.

McGahn has been “in a sense” a witness as Trump potentially tried to thwart damaging federal investigations into administration officials by dismissing former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, Blumenthal said.

“There’s a credible case of obstruction of justice right now against the president of the United States, and Don McGahn has been at his side, at his right arm, through all that,” he added. “He knows the motive, he knows what the president said when he wanted to fire Comey initially.” – READ MORE

Quite a few people in high places — such as MSNBC’s Stephanie Cutter and Michael Steele and former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden — are comparing the policy of separating families crossing the border illegally to Nazi Germany.

Dem CT Sen Blumenthal: This policy of family separation reminds us of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany when children were separated from their parents and marched to supposed showers..it reminds us of all the darkest periods in American history..it should be stopped right away. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 18, 2018

Add to that list Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who said the policy reminds Americans of the cattle cars of Nazi Germany. – READ MORE