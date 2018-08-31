Hacker Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Nude Photos Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

The man who hacked actress Jennifer Lawrence’s phone and published nude photos of her on the internet has been sentenced to eight months in prison on top of 60 hours worth of community service.

“George Garofano, 26, of Connecticut, will serve eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty in April to unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information,” reports Fox News.

Between April 2013 and October 2014, Garofano hacked more than 240 iCloud accounts by sending people false emails claiming to be from Apple and asking them to disclose their usernames and passwords, or, according to prosecutors, “to enter them on a third-party website, where he would later retrieve them.”

In addition to Jennifer Lawrence, private photos of Kate Upton, Ariana Grande and Kirsten Dunst were also leaked to the public. – READ MORE

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert doubled down after the FBI dismissed claims that a Chinese state-owned company hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

‘[P]artisan politics, sadly, are very much at play within some of the leadership at the FBI,” the Texas congressman said in a statement late Wednesday.

In his overnight statement, Gohmert argued it was the ICIG — not the FBI — that discovered the breach. He said the FBI conveniently omitted that detail.

“It’s not surprising that the FBI ‘has not found any evidence’ regarding Clinton’s servers being breached,” Gohmert, R-Texas, said. “It was the Obama-appointed Intelligence Community Inspector General that discovered the breach. It was not the FBI that found it, so their statement was technically correct, but very deceptive in its omission.”

The FBI also had referred Fox News to the Justice Department’s Inspector General report, which was released in June, to push back on the Caller’s reporting. – READ MORE