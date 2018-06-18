Politics Sports
SLAM DUNK: Sen. Ted Cruz picks his stunt-double for his basketball showdown with Jimmy Kimmel
Remember when Deadspin asked for photographic proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball, and the senator totally dunked on the site by posting this?
what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
Well, Saturday is the date of the “2018 Blobfish Basketball Classic” between Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel, and Cruz once again brought out his stunt double for good measure.
Picking up my stand in… are you ready, @jimmykimmel? #KimmelvsCruz #CruzToVictory pic.twitter.com/z8LGoM0ljV
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2018
The photo America has been waiting for…
Grayson Allen + Ted Cruz = #Twinning 😂
(📷 – @tedcruz) pic.twitter.com/goLRt1aCnf
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 16, 2018
The crowd is fired up! #KimmelvsCruz🏀 #CruzToVictory pic.twitter.com/jvMsdsU0Np
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2018
Now Cruz is dunking on Kimmel and we're loving it.