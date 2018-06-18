SLAM DUNK: Sen. Ted Cruz picks his stunt-double for his basketball showdown with Jimmy Kimmel

Remember when Deadspin asked for photographic proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball, and the senator totally dunked on the site by posting this?

what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017

Well, Saturday is the date of the “2018 Blobfish Basketball Classic” between Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel, and Cruz once again brought out his stunt double for good measure.

The photo America has been waiting for… Grayson Allen + Ted Cruz = #Twinning 😂 (📷 – @tedcruz) pic.twitter.com/goLRt1aCnf — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 16, 2018

Now Cruz is dunking on Kimmel and we’re loving it. – READ MORE

