SLAM DUNK: Sen. Ted Cruz picks his stunt-double for his basketball showdown with Jimmy Kimmel

Posted on by
Remember when Deadspin asked for photographic proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball, and the senator totally dunked on the site by posting this?

Well, Saturday is the date of the “2018 Blobfish Basketball Classic” between Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel, and Cruz once again brought out his stunt double for good measure.

Now Cruz is dunking on Kimmel and we're loving it.

We don't know about his basketball skills but Ted Cruz's trash talk is solid.

