Bill Clinton’s Father’s Day tweet about the ‘thousands of children’ met with a reminder image from 1999
Former President Bill Clinton took Father’s Day to express his concern about President Trump’s policy with regard to the families of illegal immigrants being separated from the border.
On this Father’s Day I’m thinking of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the border. These children should not be a negotiating tool. And reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America’s belief in & support for all parents who love their children.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 17, 2018
Sure bro pic.twitter.com/EpFmAi6Vp6
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2018
However, there is a photo from 1999 that seems to have some relevance here. – READ MORE
