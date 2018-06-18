‘Zero-Tolerance’ In Full-Effect: ICE Arrests 16 Illegals in Montana

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” net is catching illegal immigrants, both near the once-porous Southern Border and far from it.

Over the past month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested at least 16 people in western and central Montana, with nine charged with being in the country illegally.

Ten arrests came at a mushroom harvesting camp in Mineral County, while other arrests came at various locations around the state, The Helena Independent Record reported.

According to a report in The Missoulian, several of those arrested had previously been deported.

Raids by ICE have been stepped up all across the country.

In Sandusky, Ohio, a raid on a flower and garden center netted 114 individuals, many of whom are currently undergoing deportation proceedings, NBC reported.

More than 160 people were arrested last week in the Los Angeles area after ICE stepped up its efforts against criminals, CNBC reported. – READ MORE

