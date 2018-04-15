Sky News abruptly ends segment when former head of British Armed Forces questions Syria gas attack (VIDEO)

General Jonathan Shaw found out what happens when you don’t stick to the pro-war script.

Former head of British Armed Forces says Assad had no motivation to carry out chemical weapons attack, promptly gets cut off by Sky News host. Just a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/6hYYYxrBM7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 13, 2018

The former commander of British Forces in Iraq was abruptly cut off and had his segment ended on Sky News when he questioned why Syrian leader Assad would launch a gas attack on his own people.

When asked if the Russians have “made it more difficult for the UK to launch any kind of attack without putting it to Parliament,” Shaw responded, “Apart from all that, the debate that seems to be missing from this is, and this was mentioned by the (Russian) ambassador, was what possible motive might have triggered Syria to launch a chemical attack at this time in this place.- READ MORE

