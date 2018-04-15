Holder rips ‘rampant corruption’ in Trump Cabinet

Former Attorney General Eric Holder slammed the Trump administration at an event for Democrats in Ohio on Friday, accusing the president and Republicans of allowing “rampant corruption” to go on in the Cabinet.

In remarks to Democrats Friday night that were first reported by the Washington Examiner, the Obama-era attorney general accused congressional Republicans of abandoning their duties of oversight over the executive branch.

“There is rampant corruption within the Trump Cabinet, but a Congress full of Republicans is simply unwilling to conduct oversight or to hold them accountable,” Holder said.

Holder didn’t go into further detail about his criticism, but his remarks come amid a series of damaging news reports surrounding EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, who is accused of living for months in a condo owned in part by the wife of a top energy lobbyist and directing staff to approve raises for longtime aides even after the White House rejected the pay increases. – READ MORE

