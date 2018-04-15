James Mattis: Strikes send ‘clear message’ to Syria’s ‘murderous lieutenants’

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said U.S.-led missile strikes launched Friday night in Syria were “directed at the Syrian regime” and have “sent a clear message” to President Bashar Assad and his “murderous lieutenants.”

Mr. Mattis said he is “absolutely confident” that Mr. Assad used chemical weapons on his own people, killing dozens last week in Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus.

Mr. Mattis said the missiles targeted several chemical weapons sites. He did not rule out further attacks.

Mr. Mattis spoke Friday night after President Trump announced that the U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes to punish Mr. Assad and to deter him from further use of chemical weapons.

Mr. Mattis said coalition forces have “gone to great lengths to avoid civilians and foreign casualties, and he called on “responsible nations” to join in condemning the Assad regime. – READ MORE

