Stormy Daniels’ motion to depose Trump, Cohen denied

A federal judge in Los Angeles denied Stormy Daniels’ motion seeking to depose President Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen over a $130,000 payment made to the adult film star days before the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge James Otero on Thursday denied the motion, stating that it was “procedurally premature.”

Daniels has publicly claimed a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. She recently appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and claimed Cohen orchestrated a payment to keep her quiet during the election.

The White House has repeatedly denied the claims. At issue is whether the non-disclosure agreement that was signed by Daniels –but not by Trump—is valid. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1