SJW Snowflakes Have Meltdown After Seeing Chopsticks in Asian Restaurant Photo

The drama started when the Times published a dining review (subscription required) of a new restaurant in the Big Apple. “New York Steakhouse Inspired by Asia Opens on Upper East Side,” the headline reported.

According to PJ Media and Huffington Post, the original photo that accompanied the article featured an arrangement of delicacies at the Jade Sixty, which is a combination Asian restaurant and steakhouse.

Two sets of chopsticks were shown in the photo — and that’s where the outrage began.

Liberals on Twitter exploded in phony fury, all because the chopsticks were supposedly placed in a “culturally insensitive” position.

“Was that chopsticks placement also ‘inspired by Asia’,” demanded a verified Twitter user named Wilfred Chan, a leftist journalist whose profile shows that he previously worked for CNN. Over 3,000 users “liked” Chan’s chopstick outrage.

was that chopsticks placement also 'inspired by asia' 👀 pic.twitter.com/xG4ixOsOd3 — Wilfred Chan (@wilfredchan) December 27, 2017

Other social justice warriors joined in the hysterics. “I’m glad the chopsticks are placed like offerings to the dead,” whined a user with the handle “Chung Guk Panda.”- READ MORE

