Don Jr Sticks It to Liberal Snowflakes With Hilarious Declaration for the New Year

Since almost everything President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. says or does invariably triggers outrage from liberal snowflakes, Trump Jr. decided on New Year’s Eve — his 40th birthday — to preemptively apologize in advance of whatever he winds up doing in 2018.

“Time for my annual pre-apology,” he tweeted Sunday morning. “I would like to pre-apologize for anything I say or do here that you don’t like. I’m not going to change anything per se just apologizing for your overreaction. #happynewyear.”

Time for my annual pre-apology. I would like to pre-apologize for anything I say or do here that you don’t like. I’m not going to change anything per se just apologizing for your overreaction. #happynewyear 😂😂😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2017

Let me be clear about something: When I wrote that practically everything Trump Jr. says or does triggers liberals, I meant it. – READ MORE

