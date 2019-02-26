Six Democrats Running in 2020 Voted No On Providing Medical Care to Babies Surviving Abortion

Six candidates running against President Trump in 2020 voted no to providing medical attention to babies who survive abortion, essentially leaving them to die.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse introduced the bill, titled the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” which would require doctors to administer aid to infants who survive an attempted abortion.

The bill required 60 votes to pass in the Senate. It went down 53 to 44.

Democrat presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris (CA), Cory Booker (NJ), Elizabeth Warren (MA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), and Bernie Sanders (VT), though technically an Independent but running on the D ticket, all voted against the measure.

