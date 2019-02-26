5 found dead in Pennsylvania apartment, mother and daughter arrested: police

A mother and daughter in Pennsylvania were arrested and charged Monday night for allegedly killing five family members – including two children – whose bodies were found during a wellness check, according to local reports.

Police said they discovered the bodies in a Bucks County apartment around 5:30 p.m. A neighbor had requested a wellness check after not seeing the family for a week, Action News reported.

Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, the mother and daughter, were transported to the hospital for unspecified reasons and later arrested, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how the family members died. Morrisville Chief of Police told Levittownnow.com that “there were no obvious signs of trauma.”

Happening now: Police want to know why 4 people are dead, two others barely alive in a Bucks County Apt. Next on Action News. ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/E6NMzWJoOo — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) February 26, 2019

