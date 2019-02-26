Man who looks like Kim Jong Un deported from Vietnam ahead of Trump meeting with North Korean leader

Ahead of a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, Vietnam has deported a man who impersonates the North Korean leader.

Howard X, a Hong Kong resident who is a Kim Jong Un lookalike, and Trump impersonator Russell White were detained by authorities during a TV interview last week after staging a fake summit, the BBC reports.

“Both Russell and I are annoyed at being monitored 24/7, but at the same time honored that the government felt that we as impersonators were considered important enough for them to spend their resources keeping tabs on us,” Howard X said on Facebook.

Monday, Vietnamese officials sent Howard X out of the country because he said his visa was invalid. White was permitted to stay, but was asked to stop impersonating Trump in public, Agence France-Presse reports.

Both truly absurd & despicable that #Vietnam is harassing & threatening comedian/impersonator of Kim Jong-Un who has shown up with valid visa in #Hanoi. The rights abusing treatment he faces shows just how repressive Vietnam is. No excuses for this! https://t.co/rcgZlQmbsM pic.twitter.com/XRjQdgYNjq — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) February 25, 2019

