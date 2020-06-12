Disney Pulls Ads from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show over BLM Protest Coverage

Walt Disney Co. and other companies, including Papa John’s International Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc., have pulled ads from Tucker Carlson’s primetime show on Fox News Channel following his remarks on the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests — some of which have descended into violent riots.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives,” Carlson said during Monday’s broadcast. “And remember that when they come for you — and at this rate, they will.” And according to Deadline, the companies have pulled ads from Tucker Carlson Tonight due to the host’s views on the widespread protests.

Tucker Carlson: “This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.” pic.twitter.com/HMP3q8WgbQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 9, 2020

“Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic, but you can’t panic,” Carlson warned. “You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. Tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.” – READ MORE

