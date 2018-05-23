True Pundit

Politics

Sinkhole develops on White House lawn

Posted on by
Share:

A sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn, reporters observed Tuesday.

Voice of America’s Steve Herman and Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering shared photos on Twitter of the sinkhole, which is located just outside the entrance to the briefing room..- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sinkhole develops on White House lawn
Sinkhole develops on White House lawn

A sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn, reporters observed Tuesday.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: