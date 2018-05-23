Sinkhole develops on White House lawn

A sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn, reporters observed Tuesday.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

Sinkhole appears in the White House lawn. Right behind @hogangidley45 office! pic.twitter.com/DRCLkNQBw7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 22, 2018

Voice of America's Steve Herman and Breitbart's Charlie Spiering shared photos on Twitter of the sinkhole, which is located just outside the entrance to the briefing room.

