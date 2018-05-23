True Pundit

Politics

New details on Trump’s grammatically incorrect tweets show how he trolls the MSM PERFECTLY

Posted on by
Share:

It’s all going according to plan, at least if this new Boston Globe piece on President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits can be believed: The president is trolling the media — PERFECTLY — and they fall for it every. Single. Time:

From the GlobeThe hallmark of President Trump’s Twitter feed is that it sounds like him — grammatical miscues and all.

But it’s not always Trump tapping out a Tweet, even when it sounds like his voice. West Wing employees who draft proposed tweets intentionally employ suspect grammar and staccato syntax in order to mimic the president’s style, according to two people familiar with the process.

They overuse the exclamation point! They Capitalize random words for emphasis. Fragments. Loosely connected ideas. All part of a process that is not as spontaneous as Trump’s Twitter feed often appears. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

New details on @RealDonaldTrump's grammatically incorrect tweets show how he trolls the MSM PERFECTLY
New details on @RealDonaldTrump's grammatically incorrect tweets show how he trolls the MSM PERFECTLY

"Looking uneducated to own the libs."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: