New details on Trump’s grammatically incorrect tweets show how he trolls the MSM PERFECTLY

It’s all going according to plan, at least if this new Boston Globe piece on President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits can be believed: The president is trolling the media — PERFECTLY — and they fall for it every. Single. Time:

Trump’s tweets include grammatical errors. And some are done by aides on purpose, who relish the scoldings from elites and believe debates over presidential typos fortify the belief within his base that he has the common touch. Via @AnnieLinskey: https://t.co/vW5JT1skc7 — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 22, 2018

From the Globe: The hallmark of President Trump’s Twitter feed is that it sounds like him — grammatical miscues and all.

But it’s not always Trump tapping out a Tweet, even when it sounds like his voice. West Wing employees who draft proposed tweets intentionally employ suspect grammar and staccato syntax in order to mimic the president’s style, according to two people familiar with the process.

They overuse the exclamation point! They Capitalize random words for emphasis. Fragments. Loosely connected ideas. All part of a process that is not as spontaneous as Trump’s Twitter feed often appears. – READ MORE

