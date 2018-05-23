Gas hits $5 a gallon in New York City

With the summer travel season fast approaching, gas prices are on the rise but some people are getting sticker shock in Manhattan.

Regular gas has hit $5 a gallon at at least one station. A Mobil station on 11th Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen has raised its prices to $4.999 a gallon. That’s well above the current average for the five boroughs. AAA says the average in New York City is $3.18 a gallon.

AAA says the national average for regular gas is $2.93. That’s up 12-cents in the past two weeks. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1