Gas hits $5 a gallon in New York City
With the summer travel season fast approaching, gas prices are on the rise but some people are getting sticker shock in Manhattan.
Regular gas has hit $5 a gallon at at least one station. A Mobil station on 11th Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen has raised its prices to $4.999 a gallon. That’s well above the current average for the five boroughs. AAA says the average in New York City is $3.18 a gallon.
AAA says the national average for regular gas is $2.93. That’s up 12-cents in the past two weeks. – READ MORE