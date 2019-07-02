Single Border Patrol sector catches 258 MS13, 96 18th street gang members so far in FY19

The flood of illegal immigrants coming across the U.S. border with Mexico is also driving up criminal activity, which is posing a serious problem for border agents tied up with care taking and processing.

Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch held a press event with Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday to highlight the perilous conditions migrants face crossing the border in south Texas, and to discuss how the recent spike in illegal crossings provides opportunities for drug smugglers and other criminals.

#BORDERNEWS RGV Sector Chief says 258 MS13 Gang members have been apprehended this fiscal year, + 96 18th Street Gang members as well. “Not a day goes by that I don’t see a report for someone that we’ve taken into custody that has an active warrant for murder, sexual assault…” pic.twitter.com/WYsknEekjI — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) July 1, 2019

KGBT’s Sydney Hernandez asked the important question: “Chief, right now ya’ll are dealing with the humanitarian mission. Does this mean that more narcotics and people with criminal histories are entering more easily?”

Karisch confirmed that's the case, and said it's a matter of managing the agency's meager resources.