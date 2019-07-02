Kamala Harris Promises Opportunities, but Outsources U.S. Jobs to Indian Graduates

Sen. Kamala Harris is declaring herself the supporter of working families — but she is the lead Democratic sponsor on legislation which offers green cards to hundreds of thousands of Indian college grads who agree to take middle-class jobs sought by young American graduates.

If Harris’ outsourcing law is adopted, the rush of Central Americans migrants at the southern border will be overshadowed by a huge rush of Indian college graduates walking into professional jobs throughout the United States. “It is impossible to understate the significance of this,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. Vaughan continued:

A lot of people believe this is only for IT but the potential impact goes way beyond IT – healthcare, accountants, and other professional jobs will be at risk. These are jobs which offered a gateway into the middle class for kids from families where the parents did not have white-collar jobs… American graduates are going to see their employment prospects severely restricted by Harris’ bill.

This is “white-c0llar labor trafficking,” she added. – READ MORE