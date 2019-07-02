Democrats Ashamed of America: Their Pride in Our Country Has Fallen Exponentially

A new poll conducted by Gallup finds that the number of Americans expressing “extreme” pride in our country has fallen to its lowest point since the question was asked starting in 2001.

While Republican response to the patriotic measure has stayed fairly consistent throughout the years — Democrat pride in the country has fallen exponentially since the election of President Donald Trump.

And it continues to get worse.

Survey results show that as the Fourth of July holiday celebration approaches, while 70 percent of Americans say they are proud of their country, less than 50 percent said they were “extremely proud” for the second straight year.

Democrats ashamed. What is the driving force behind that anti-American sentiment? Simple: Democrats in the era of President Trump.

“Democrats continue to lag far behind Republicans in expressing extreme pride in the U.S.,” Gallup writes. – READ MORE