Singer threatens to cancel performance at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game unless Salvation Army supports LGBT agenda

Singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding threatened to cancel her planned halftime performance for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving football game unless the Salvation Army issues a show of support for gay marriage.

Goulding made the demands after her fans appraised her of the traditional marriage stance of the Salvation Army, which is a Christian organization.

The popular football game promotes the “Red Kettle Kickoff” show that raises money for the charitable efforts of the Salvation Army.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.

“I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do,” she added. “Thank you for drawing my attention to this.” – READ MORE