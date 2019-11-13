Hillary Clinton: ‘I Think About What Kind Of President I Would Have Been All The Time’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed on Tuesday that even nearly three years after losing to President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, she still constantly thinks about how things would be if she had won.

“I think about what kind of president I would have been all the time,” Clinton said during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Mishal Husain. “I think about what I would have done. How, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a better, more successful president.”

“But look, right now we have got a campaign going on,” she continued. “We’ve got people already running, and we have to figure out how we make the case and that’s what I’m really focused on.”

The twice-failed presidential candidate bemoaned that she could have been “gutsier” while running against Trump. Clinton, who was promoting her recently released book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” further noted that she may not have been especially gutsy by avoiding the topic of Russian interference during the election.

“It’s a question that I ask myself all the time because trying to live a gusty life doesn’t mean you are always successful in doing so,” Clinton said. “And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016. I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier — if I figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way.” – READ MORE