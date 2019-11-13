Dem Senator: Believe in Climate Change Like a Religion (VIDEO)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) on Tuesday called for liberal activists to believe in climate change as if it were a “religion.”

Hirono said on Tuesday that liberals will need to show zeal for environmental issues if they are going to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. At an event hosted by the Center for American Progress, Hirono told the audience to “Believe in climate change as though it’s a religion, it’s not, it’s science.”

“Get people out to vote, so that we can have people here who truly are committed to human rights, environmental rights,” Hirono said at the event.

Hirono has been a vocal advocate of the Green New Deal introduced by Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.). The Hawaii senator called it a “bold national framework” in February. – READ MORE