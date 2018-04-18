Singer Morrissey says that ‘modern loony left’ forgot that Hitler was ‘left wing’

Morrissey, famed English rocker and former lead singer of The Smiths, blasted the “modern loony left” in a recent interview for apparently forgetting that former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was “left wing.”

Morrissey — full name Stephen Patrick Morrissey — spoke with John Riggers for an interview posted on Morrissey’s own site, Morrissey Central, on Monday.

After Riggers asked Morrissey about a “question of racism” that has dogged the musician over the years, the singer gave a full-throated response.

“As far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing,” Morrissey told Riggers. “But, of course, we are all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless.”

He added, “It’s just a way of changing the subject. When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is ‘Hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.’” – READ MORE

