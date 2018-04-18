Bodies ‘stacked’ during hourslong series of knife fights in South Carolina prison

Seven inmates were killed and 17 others injured in a series of fights at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Prisoners, armed with makeshift knives, battled for nearly eight hours overnight, and prohibited cellphones reportedly added to the riot. In the aftermath, South Carolina authorities called on the U.S. government to change federal law and allow them to jam prisoners’ cellphone signals.

South Carolina prisons Chief Bryan Stirling said, “These folks are fighting over real money and real territory while they’re incarcerated.

An inmate, speaking to The Associated Press on cellphone Monday, said that bodies were “literally stacked on top of each other.” He described the fight, saying, “I just saw three dead on the sidewalk outside of my unit. One guy is still alive and breathing, but just barely.”

Following the attack, the prisoner told the AP that “The COs (corrections officers) never even attempted to render aid, nor quell the disturbance. They just sat in the control bubble, called the issue in, then sat on their collective asses.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1