Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund Given Millions of Dollars That Have Gone Missing

Fresh off their success helping international victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, bitter rivals from 1992, reunited Sept. 5, 2005, in Houston, Texas, to solicit funds and then give grants to organizations aiding Americans pummeled by Hurricane Katrina.

On the surface level, it was appealing to see two erstwhile political foes look past their stark differences of ideology and opinion to work together on behalf of millions of embattled residents of New Orleans and others across the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

So donations poured in at the request of the former presidents to the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund (BCKF), the charity they said repeatedly they had formally established solely for this purpose.

Behind this heartwarming narrative, however, an ongoing review of public filings, many of which are omitted from the website of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation (aka the Clinton Foundation), tells a different story.

Tens of millions of dollars apparently raised for BCKF from Sept. 5, 2005, through Oct. 3, 2005, are not properly accounted for in required federal tax filings. This gap is seen clearly by comparing declarations of American donors, news releases, and other publicly available documents, including many issued in the name of the Clinton Foundation.

Why is the gap so clear? The BCKF was not organized as a Delaware nonprofit corporation until 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2005, as is evident here, starting at page 14. Yet the Clinton Foundation claimed in a news release that almost $100 million had been sourced for the Katrina fund by Sep. 20, 2005 – READ MORE

