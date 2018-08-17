Kyle Kashuv Celebrates 1st Day of School with Brutal Sheriff Israel Takedown

Conservative teen activist Kyle Kashuv from Parkland, Florida, had some strong words to share with The Western Journal about his recent tweet calling out Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Kashuv’s message was a response to a tweet from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, where they claimed they were “committed to ensuring the safety of your child this school year.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of your child this school year. Tomorrow is the first day of school and we want you to know of some key steps we are taking: pic.twitter.com/zyhvjwt8aT — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 14, 2018

Seeing the irony in that commitment, Kashuv tweeted a stinging reply.

I'm glad you claim to be committed to it this year, but why weren't you committed to it last year? #FixIt https://t.co/RqqBLgPzX7 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 15, 2018

Since the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sheriff Israel has come under fire in his entire community — including his own officers — and far beyond for how poorly he handled his team’s response to the shooting. – READ MORE