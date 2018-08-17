    True Pundit

    Kyle Kashuv Celebrates 1st Day of School with Brutal Sheriff Israel Takedown

    Conservative teen activist Kyle Kashuv from Parkland, Florida, had some strong words to share with The Western Journal about his recent tweet calling out Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

    Kashuv’s message was a response to a tweet from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, where they claimed they were “committed to ensuring the safety of your child this school year.”

    Seeing the irony in that commitment, Kashuv tweeted a stinging reply.

    Since the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sheriff Israel has come under fire in his entire community — including his own officers — and far beyond for how poorly he handled his team’s response to the shooting. – READ MORE

     

