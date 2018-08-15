SICK: Chelsea Clinton praises abortion for adding ‘$3.5 trillion’ to economy (VIDEO)

What’s the price of 57 million babies? $3.5 trillion dollars, according to Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter praised abortion during a “Rise Up For Roe” event, referring to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice.

“Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access, right, because these are not the same thing,” Clinton said.

“If you care about social justice or economic justice, agency – you have to care about this, right?

“It is not a disconnected fact, to address this t-shirt of 1973, that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three-and-a-half trillion dollars to our economy. Right?” she said, connecting the entrance of women into the workforce with abortion. – READ MORE

With President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, the abortion debate once again has returned to the national spotlight.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Alabama and West Virginia – two states where voters will decide this fall on ballot measures asking whether to amend their constitutions to do away with any abortion protections.

If passed, the measures would not immediately impact state policy but would ensure their constitutions can’t be used to allow abortions, if the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

That’s far from a sure thing. But the November ballot initiatives in these two socially conservative states are being closely watched as a bellwether for how other states might handle the abortion issue in that scenario. – READ MORE