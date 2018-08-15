Oops: Linda Sarsour’s ‘Mentor’ Was Father of New Mexico Jihad Trainer

The son of a “mentor” to liberal activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour stands accused of running a camp in the New Mexico desert in which children were abused, neglected and radicalized, multiple news sources have reported.

Here are some tweets she’s made over the past few years in support of Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a man the New York Post identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing:

"Islam has made me love people." ~ Imam Siraj #RIS2016 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 25, 2016

@GMUPatriot13 Imam Siraj is an amazing man. I have prayed at Masjid Taqwa a few times but it's far from where I live. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 15, 2012

It wasn’t just a matter of giving some social media power-daps, either. Sarsour would also engage in public conversations with the imam who, according to the Center for Security Policy, she has described as a “mentor, motivator, and encourager”:

2017: A discussion with Linda Sarsour & Imam Siraj Wahhaj, moderated by Mehdi Hasan https://t.co/0Jk80QKHz5 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2018

The children discovered at an “extremist Muslim” compound in New Mexico earlier this month were both trained to use firearms and taught multiple tactical techniques in order to kill teachers, law enforcement and other institutions they found corrupt, state prosecutors revealed on Monday.

The prosecutors provided more details about the accusations during a court hearing in which they asked that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and four other defendants be held pending trial on child abuse charges.

But the judge in the case ruled against prosecutors’ request.

Judge Sarah Backus said although she was concerned by “troubling facts,” prosecutors failed to articulate any specific threats to the community.

She set a $20,000 bond for each defendant and ordered that they wear ankle monitors and have weekly contact with their attorneys.