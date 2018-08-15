Reporter Gets Unexpected Note From Trump, Furious Trump Turned the Tables on Him

An African-American columnist from The Washington Post says that President Trump called him a racist in a letter in response to a piece critical of the president.

Post columnist Jonathan Capehart posted a PDF last week of the unexpected note he received from Trump after a July 6, 2015, op-ed in which he he tried to squeeze in accusations of racism, conspiracy theory-mongering and xenophobia, all with the trademark photo of Trump biting his lip in anger as he points his finger.

The piece was called “No one ‘has to like’ Donald Trump,” which certainly shouldn’t have been any sort of revelation in the offices of the WaPo.

“Jonathan – You are the racist, not I. Get rid of your 'hate.' Best wishes, Donald Trump.” Yeah, you read that right. https://t.co/XNyzGq13v3 pic.twitter.com/ZJjjbRXDJ2 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 13, 2018

“Jonathan, you are the racist, not I,” the note said. “Get rid of your ‘hate.’”

The note was signed along with Trump giving his “best wishes.” – READ MORE

A poll by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is nearly three times higher than the percentage of blacks who voted for him in 2016, but the NAACP said the poll just confirms Trump’s racism.

According to the report accompanying the poll results, Trump’s improved approval rating among black voters doesn’t override the perceived negative impact the president is having on race relations.

“Our analysis shows President Trump’s racism is a major factor in both why and how people will vote in the midterm elections,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “The poll confirms how Trump’s racism has not only divided the nation and polluted policy, but also serves as a key factor in motivating voters of color to disrupt politics as usual on a national scale.”

The poll showed Trump’s approval rating among black voters as 21 percent. Trump only earned 8 percent of the black vote during the 2016 election. –READ MORE