Should Mueller Testify Before Congress? Trump Says No

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) told host Chris Wallace that a May 15 date has been established tentatively for special counsel Robert Mueller to show up in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

But Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic leadership, also indicated he had not heard anything from Mueller’s representatives or the White House indicating the special counsel would not testify.

“We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him,” Cicilline said. “The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller’s attempt to testify. We hope that won’t change,” he added.

But that was before President Donald Trump, tweeting on Sunday, wondered why Democrats want Mueller to testify to Congress after spending oodles of time on the investigation.

“After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two-year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump-hating angry Democrats & 49 FBI agents — all culminating in a more than 400-page report showing NO COLLUSION — why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller to testify?” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

“Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!” – READ MORE