Media’s Covington Obsessives Skip Disturbing Video of Muslim Kids Reading Death Poetry

Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire did a little Internet searching to reveal the differing “news judgment” on Catholic kids vs. Muslim kids. He tweeted on Saturday:

CNN wrote 23 articles on Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann CNN has *not* reported on the kids in Philadelphia who were allegedly singing about chopping people’s heads off.

Remember Chris Cuomo lecturing the Covington kids were “victims of their own choices”…for wearing MAGA hats? But it’s not just CNN. Just as we know everyone climbed all over the first small snippet of video somehow indicting the Covington Catholic kids for smirking or doing “tomahawk chops,” pretty much everyone on television skipped over the story that sounded so, well, “Islamophobic.” It’s not hard to conclude that our secular media has a serious loathing of pro-life Catholics, and a serious blind spot on death poetry at Muslim events.

Fox News reported it online:

Disturbing footage of Muslim kids saying they would sacrifice themselves and kill for the “army of Allah” surfaced from an Islamic center in Philadelphia. The Muslim American Society (MAS) Islamic Center in Philadelphia posted the video to its Facebook page celebrating “Ummah Day” in which young children wearing Palestinian scarves sang and read poetry about killing for Allah and the mosque in Jerusalem.

Surely, an “objective” reporter could determine that children singing songs about beheading and “eternal torture” is more disturbing than smirking at an Indian. What possible defense do journalists have in suggesting that the Covington kids were a national outrage….compared to this video? They have to fall back on the notion that….it’s in Arabic, and maybe it wasn’t translated correctly? So our national media can’t hire their own translator to check it? – READ MORE