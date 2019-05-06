Sri Lanka Expels 200 Islamic Clerics Following Deadly Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka has expelled more than 600 foreign nationals, including approximately 200 Islamic clerics since the Easter suicide bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels that killed 257 people and wounded nearly 500.

The attacks were led by a local Islamic cleric known to have traveled to India where he made contact with jihadis.

Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said the clerics had entered the country legally, but amid a security crackdown after the attacks were found to have overstayed their visas, for which fines were imposed and they were expelled from the island. –Daily Mirror

“Considering the current situation in the country, we have reviewed the visas system and took a decision to tighten visa restrictions for religious teachers,” said Abeywardena, adding “Out of those who were sent out, about 200 were Islamic preachers.”

Police said that many of those expelled include foreigners from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Maldives who have overstayed their visas.


